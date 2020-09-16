Yarmouth church welcomes new pastor back to Maine The First Universalist Church of Yarmouth is celebrating the arrival of its new minister, the Rev. Hillary Collins-Gilpatrick. Prior to becoming First U’s called minister, Collins-Gilpatrick served as the chaplain and farm manager at the White Mountain School in New Hampshire and as a director and minister of religious education in churches in the Boston and Washington, D.C., areas. She received her master’s in divinity from Harvard Divinity School with a focus in Buddhist philosophy and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Smith College in American History. Prior to pursuing the ministerial path, Collins-Gilpatrick was a high school teacher and also worked on farms and justice-seeking nonprofits throughout New England. A native Mainer, Collins-Gilpatrick said she’s glad to be home. When she’s not at church, look for her walking her greyhound along the trails of Yarmouth and Brunswick.

Giving back

Portland publisher Littoral Books has donated $1,320 in profits from the sale of its climate change anthology “A Dangerous New World: Maine Voices on the Climate Crisis” to 350 Maine, a grassroots movement of young climate activists working in Maine to help solve the planetary climate crisis. The anthology was published in December 2019 and edited by poets Meghan Sterling of Portland and Kathleen Sullivan of Freeport. Copies can be purchased in local bookstores or through Littoral Book at littoralbooks.com.

Recognition

The Maine Council on Aging announced its 2020 award honorees who will be highlighted at the virtual Wisdom Summit – Aging Well Through COVID, on Sept. 16 and 23. Among the local awardees is Don Harden of Portland, who embodies the purpose of the Lasting Legacy award, recognizing the sustained leadership of people whose commitment, ideals and actions have brought about positive change to the lives of older Mainers. Harden has demonstrated those qualities after more than 40 years at Catholic Charities Maine.

The MCOA’s Trailblazing Advocate Award recognizes those who, in the face of COVID-19, have responded with innovative ways to make Maine a safer place. Surrey Hardcastle of Harpswell was one of this year’s winners. Hardcastle was recognized for her work with the Food Team of Harpswell Aging at Home, a grassroots volunteer organization.

Granted

Thanks to the Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council #1947 and its $12,000 donation, all students at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick will now have a Chromebook to add to their educational experience.

“The generosity of the Knights of Columbus is overwhelming,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s. “The ability to update our technology with this significant donation will help our students both in the classroom and at home, should the need arise.”

The Maine Fire Service Institute has been awarded a $228,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funds will be used to purchase a new air management mobile trailer prop, ventilation saws and tools and search-and-rescue mannequins that can be used in fire training programs. The institute is a department of Southern Maine Community College at the Midcoast campus in Brunswick and provides training to Maine’s fire agencies and firefighters. The mobile trailer contains a maze of compartments where firefighters are trained in the use of self-contained breathing apparatus while the trailer is filled with training smoke. MFSI expects to have the new trailer delivered sometime next year.

New ventures

Attorney Richard Regan announces the opening of Regan Law LLC at 4 Union Park Road in Topsham. Regan, who has practiced in the Midcoast area for over 25 years, will provide services in bankruptcy, personal injury, estate planning, probate and criminal law. He serves on the Board of Governors for the Maine Trial Lawyers Association and is a member of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys.

Fresenius Kidney Care, the dialysis services division of Fresenius Medical Care North America and the nation’s leading network of dialysis facilities, announced it has opened a new transitional care unit in Portland. This unit is designed to help people recently diagnosed with kidney failure learn about the treatment options available to them, including home dialysis, and become more empowered in managing their own care.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Northern Light Mercy Hospital announced today that it has welcomed three new providers to its wound care practice. Sokharath Keller, a board-certified family nurse practitioner; Michael D. Johnson, a hyperbaric and wound care physician; and Peter K. Carter, MD, a board-certified general surgeon, have joined Northern Light Mercy Wound Care.

Hunter Griffiths recently was hired as junior project engineer at Criterium Engineers in Freeport. As part of the engineering team, Griffiths will be supporting commercial and residential energy and modeling projects, commercial real estate inspections and other engineering projects.

