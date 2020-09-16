KENNEBUNK – An employee of Regional School Unit 21 has been fired for the repeated use of racial slurs in the presence of other staff members, according to Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper.

“RSU 21 will not tolerate any race-based or hateful language at any time,” said Cooper in a prepared statement. “I worked with our administration and our legal counsel to investigate the incidents and take swift action.”

The statement did not specify the role of the employee in the district, whether the employee worked in one of the schools or at the district office, or when the termination took place.

“The employee admitted to using these slurs in the presence of other employees and understood that their behavior violated the school district’s harassment policy,” Cooper said.

Cooper began her job as superintendent of the district, which includes Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel, on Aug. 1.

Citing employee confidentiality, Cooper said the district will not issue further statements on the matter.

“RSU 21 is proud to be a welcoming and inclusive community for all students, staff and visitors,” said Cooper, “and we will uphold the law of the Maine Human Rights Act and do the right thing to keep our staff and students safe from harassment.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: