Arrests

8/22 at 12:43 p.m. Corey Morgan, 35, of Biddeford, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of criminal trespass, violating conditions of release and violation of probation.

8/22 at 4:20 p.m. Richard Lahey, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/22 at 4:45 p.m. Melissa L. Cropley, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of violating conditions of release. At the same time and place, Edwin F. Umana, 50, listed as a transient, was arrested on the same charge.

8/22 at 9:08 p.m. Michael Troiano, 66, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of obstruction and filing a false report.

8/22 at 10:50 p.m. Michael Troiano, 43, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of failing to notify police of a motor vehicle accident.

8/23 at 1:51 a.m. Tuan Tran, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Nutter Road by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of operating after suspension and operating without a license.

8/23 at 9:34 a.m. Gregory A. Hahlbeck, 36, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

8/24 at 1:19 a.m. Kristopher Burgess, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, assault and criminal mischief.

8/27 at 9:07 p.m. Jeremiah Steele, 26, listed as a transient, was arrested on Jamestown Court by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of domestic violence stalking and criminal mischief.

8/28 at 1:04 a.m. Ryan D. Smith, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on Chapel Street by Officer Michael Mizzoni on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

8/21 at 2:34 a.m. A 17-year-old girl, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of minor possessing liquor.

8/22 at 5:50 a.m. Charity John Logan, 31, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of theft of services and possession of a hypodermic apparatus.

8/22 at 6:11 a.m. John Leighton, 48, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of possession of a hypodermic apparatus.

8/23 at 9:34 a.m. John M. Derrig, 51, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/24 at 1:12 p.m. Hayley Cummings, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

8/24 at 1:35 p.m. Cheryl H. Lalli, 63, of Binghamton, New York, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Corey Hamilton on a charge of cruelty to animals.

8/26 at 1:30 a.m. A 15-year-old girl, of Dayton, was issued a summons on Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of minor possessing liquor.

8/26 at 3:57 p.m. Molly E. Pabalan, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on Strathmore Road by Det. Jeffrey Levesque on charges of assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Fire calls

9/8 at 12:42 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

9/8 at 1:22 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

9/8 at 1:28 p.m. False fire alarm on Sable Oaks Drive.

9/8 at 4:24 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

9/8 at 5:17 p.m. False fire alarm on Lydia Lane.

9/8 at 7:58 p.m. False fire alarm on Sable Oaks Drive.

9/8 at 8:48 p.m. No incident found at the scene on Running Hill Road.

9/9 at 7:07 a.m. No incident found at the scene on Market Street.

9/9 at 8:02 a.m. Fire call on Wilson Street.

9/9 at 8:10 a.m. False fire alarm on Lydia Lane.

9/9 at 9:10 a.m. False fire alarm on Lydia Lane.

9/10 at 12:29 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Breakwater Drive.

9/10 at 12:35 a.m. Other service call on Lowell Street.

9/10 at 3:55 p.m. False fire alarm on Highland Avenue.

9/10 at 4:37 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).

9/10 at 4:47 p.m. False fire alarm on Elderberry Drive.

9/10 at 5:13 p.m. False fire alarm on Franklin Terrace.

9/10 at 7:19 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).

9/11 at 12:07 p.m. False fire alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).

9/11 at 3:11 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

9/11 at 7:17 p.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

9/11 at 7:41 p.m. Good intention call on Lowell Street.

9/11 at 7:47 p.m. Outside trash fire on Heron Cove Drive.

9/12 at midnight. Assist police or other agency on Wermuth Road.

9/12 at 6:46 a.m. Assist police or other agency on Rumery Street.

9/12 at 2:59 p.m. Defective elevator on Brickhill Avenue.

9/12 at 5:09 p.m. Other hazardous condition on Highland Avenue.

9/12 at 7:50 p.m. Other hazardous condition on Maplewood Avenue.

9/13 at 2:05 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

9/13 at 6:23 p.m. False fire alarm on Simmons Road.

9/14 at 11:57 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

9/14 at 2:56 p.m. Other hazardous condition on Waterman Drive.

9/14 at 3:03 p.m. Other hazardous condition on Thomas Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 69 calls from Sept. 6-14.

