Pressed by voters on his resistance to mask-wearing, Trump pivoted to attacking Biden for considering promoting a national mask mandate and then not doing so.

“They never did it. … He didn’t do it; he never did it,” Trump said of Biden, who isn’t president, at an ABC News town hall Tuesday.

Trump then claimed “there are people that don’t think masks are good,” despite the widespread consensus among public health experts that wearing them dramatically reduces the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Asked by moderator George Stephanopoulos who exactly doesn’t think masks are good, Trump cited “waiters,” saying they touch their masks and touch the plates. “That can’t be good,” he said.

Trump refused for much of the pandemic to recommend that people wear masks, leaving it to states and localities to set those policies. He has worn a mask publicly only a few times and continues to hold large events where mask-wearing is not required.

‘Most’ of LSU’s football team has contracted coronavirus, coach says

Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday that “most” of the team’s 105 players had contracted the coronavirus at some point in the season, suggesting that they may have the antibodies necessary for immunity and will be unlikely to be miss out on future games.

“Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it,” Orgeron told reporters. “So I think that hopefully they won’t catch it again, and hopefully they’re not out for games.”

Orgeron later said that he did not know the exact percentage of players who had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the university has not made testing data for athletes publicly available. Last month, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported that most of the team’s offensive line had been placed in quarantine due to either positive test results or potential exposure. During June preseason training, Sports Illustrated reported that at least 30 players were quarantined due to an outbreak linked to local bars.

“I’m not a doctor,” Orgeron said Tuesday. “I think they have that 90-day window, so most of the players that have caught it, we do feel like they’ll be eligible for games.”

Some studies have found that coronavirus antibodies last for approximately three months, or 90 days, but the science remains unsettled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that patients who have contracted the coronavirus do not need to self-isolate if they are exposed to the virus again within three months of recovering. But the CDC has also emphasized that people should not assume they are immune for the duration of the three-month period.

Orgeron had pushed for college football to resume in the fall despite the pandemic, telling Vice President Pence at a July roundtable, “I don’t think we can take this away from these players, take this away from our state and our country. We need football.”

India drug maker, Russia agree on virus doses

NEW DELHI — An Indian pharmaceutical company and Russia’s sovereign wealth fund have agreed to distribute 100 million doses of the Russia’s experimental Sputnik V vaccine in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) says it had paired with Indian company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. The pharmaceutical company will be conducting phase three trials in India to meet the country’s regulatory requirements.

Press secretary Arseniy Palagin confirmed the 100 million doses of the experimental vaccine were meant for “population wide use” as long as they met regulatory requirements and clinical trials were successful.

Palagin confirmed RDIF was in talks with several Indian companies for manufacturing the vaccine.

Indian officials said last week that Russia had asked for assistance for the vaccine to be manufactured by Indian companies and the government was facilitating this.

Dr. V.K. Paul, who heads a government task force on vaccines, has called a partnership with Russia a “win-win for India and the world.”

Madrid to lockdown areas of the capital with high number of cases

MADRID — The Spanish capital will introduce selective lockdowns in urban areas where the coronavirus is spreading faster.

Deputy regional health chief Antonio Zapatero says the measures will most likely affect southern, working-class neighborhoods of Madrid where infection rates have been steadily soaring since August.

Zapatero says Madrid wants to “flatten the curve before the arrival of autumn and the complications that cold weather could bring,” adding that the measures to be taken will be decided by this weekend.

Madrid and its surrounding region of 6.6 million people have accounted for nearly one third of Spain’s new cases, which have averaged 8,200 per day for the past week.

Overall, Spain has more than 600,000 cases and just over 30,000 deaths.

British government admits its testing is flawed months after promising ‘world beating’ service

LONDON — Justice Secretary Robert Buckland admitted Wednesday that the British government faces “real challenges” to get its widely scrutinized test-and-trace system working successfully, adding that officials would do “whatever it takes” to provide people with better access to testing, amid the threat of a second outbreak of the coronavirus.

Buckland’s comments come as thousands reported having to travel hundreds of miles to test centers, while others have been denied access or had hours of lining up for tests.

An investigation by national radio station LBC this week revealed that there were no tests available in any of England’s top 10 virus hot spots, despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing that a “world beating” service would be available by June.

Some swabs are being sent to be processed in Italy and Germany because of the strain on the system, British media reported this week.

Buckland told Sky News that laboratories across the country had been inundated and that “capacity has been an issue,” but echoed recent remarks by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said Tuesday that some groups may need to be prioritized to deal with demand on the system, including care homes and hospitals.

Buckland said schoolchildren and parents would be next in line for testing.

Hancock sparked further criticism last week by saying that people who are not experiencing symptoms should not request tests, estimating that about 25 percent of those seeking swabs were “not eligible.” He cited schools in particular that wanted to be tested.

Some opposition Labour Party lawmakers swiftly pointed out that officials and scientists had recently blamed young and often asymptomatic people for spreading the virus that has claimed more than 41,700 lives in the country.

Seoul sees a leveling off of new cases

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s daily coronavirus tally has stayed below 200 for two weeks, but the government is urging people not to lower their guard.

Authorities say the 113 cases added in the last 24 hours took the country’s total to 22,504 and 367 confirmed deaths.

Eighty-one were in the Seoul metropolitan area, the heart of a recent viral resurgence.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip called on people to refrain from having unnecessary gatherings and visiting crowded places.

UN head calls for global cooperation in distribution of vaccine

UNITED NATIONS — The new president of the U.N. General Assembly is warning that unilateralism will only strengthen the COVID-19 pandemic and is calling for a new commitment to global cooperation including on the fair and equitable distribution of vaccines.

Turkish diplomat and politician Volkan Bozkir, who took over the reins of the 193-member world body on Tuesday, announced that the General Assembly will hold a high-level special session on the COVID-19 pandemic in early November, though diplomats said the date may slip.

Bozkir takes over from outgoing General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, who presided over a unique year-old session that he said was “defined by a pandemic” and included virtual meetings and new voting procedures.

Bozkir told diplomats from U.N. member nations, seated at socially distanced spaces in the assembly chamber, that “confronting the effects of the coronavirus in all their dimensions will be an overarching priority for my presidency.”

He said “no state can combat this pandemic alone,” and it is the members’ responsibility “to strengthen people’s faith in multilateral cooperation and international institutions, with the U.N. at their center.”

