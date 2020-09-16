STANDISH — A Hiram man was charged with the theft of a political sign in Standish last week, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Jason Brackett, 38, of Hiram, was issued a citation Sept. 10 and is due to appear in Bridgton District Court on Nov. 17.

This follows another citation earlier this month of an unnamed man in connection to the ongoing series of thefts and vandalism of LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter signs placed at Standish Center and throughout town.

That case is now under review by the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, three people in total have been charged with either theft or damage of political signs in town.

