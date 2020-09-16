Arrests

Kyle J. Cunningham, 30, of Walker Street, on Sept. 7 on a warrant, on Brown Street.

Michael David Morris, 39, of Portland, on Sept. 8 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) with no test and one prior, on Main Street.

Kaysean Dayrean Moss, 48, of Portland, on Sept. 9 on a charge of disorderly conduct and loud or unreasonable noise, on Main Street.

Taylor Carlsen, 18, of Brown Street, on Sept. 10 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop and trafficking in prison contraband, on Larrabee Road.

Ibrahim Hayder Al Ahmedi, 21, of Main Street, on Sept. 11 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Alexander R. Walker, 34, of Presidential Way, on Sept. 12 on a charge of aggravated assault, on Presidential Way.

Summonses

Danny Arnold, 43, of Westbrook, on Sept. 7 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

King Gilungu Johnson, 43, of Portland, on Sept. 8 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Warren Avenue.

Daniel J. Grenier, 46, of Standish, on Sept. 8 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violation of condition of release, on Main Street.

Rodney W. Waldron, 39, of Clinton, on Sept. 8 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Allan Jenkins, 44, of Portland, on Sept. 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Tasean D. Lewis, 27, of Westbrook, on Sept. 10 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Bridgton Road.

Tyler Duncan Williams, 20, of South Portland, on Sept. 11 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on Spring Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: