WINDHAM — Town Councilor David Nadeau is the Maine Association of Planners’ 2020 Citizen Planner of the Year.

An announcement from the town read, “The award recognizes Councilor Nadeau’s years of dedication towards his grasp, participation and support of community planning principles, long-term vision, strategic planning and budgetary measures all for the betterment of the Windham community.”

Last year’s recipient was Jean Libby of New Gloucester.

The association is a non-profit organization of professional and citizen planners from throughout the state.

