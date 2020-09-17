The drive to promote absentee voting in November is creating confusion among Maine voters, as they receive multiple mailings, emails or even text messages from political groups urging them to request an absentee ballot – even after they have already done so.

Portland City Clerk Kathy Jones said her office has been “bombarded” with calls from concerned residents who have received such mailers.

Jones said the city doesn’t want to discourage voters from requesting absentee ballots, but it also doesn’t want them to make multiple and repeated requests that bog down a system which is already hard-pressed to process a record number of ballot requests from voters.

Jones said some voters have received as many as five absentee ballot applications from political campaigns or get-out-the-vote groups in a single day.

“They are also getting these text messages saying their absentee ballot hasn’t been processed yet,” Jones said. None of the mail with ballot request applications is coming from the state or city hall, said Jones.

Some towns, including Cumberland, are trying to educate voters by publishing explanations on municipal web sites.

“Multiple organizations are distributing these forms,” Cumberland warns its message to voters. “They are not coming from the Town of Cumberland or the State of Maine, but they are legitimate forms that can be used to request your ballot.” The clarification goes on to state that duplicate requests from the same voter, however, will be rejected.

The problem appears to be widespread, said Kristen Muszynski, a spokeswoman for Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.

Muszynski said the state has also added information to the Secretary of State’s Frequently Asked Questions page for absentee voting, stating that neither state nor city officials are sending mail to voters that promotes absentee voting. She said the state also does not disclose who has requested an absentee ballot to any political campaign or other group that is promoting voter turnout or absentee voting.

“Thus, they have no way of knowing whether or not you have already requested your absentee ballot,” the secretary of state’s website reads. “You can disregard the mailing, or if you have not yet requested your ballot and you choose to use the form, make sure that the envelope mails the application directly to your municipal clerk for processing.”

The statement also urges voters not to file duplicate ballot requests “as the review and rejection process of subsequent requests will result in unnecessary work for your municipal clerk. You need only submit one request.”

Muszynski also said many of the campaigns are using outdated or inaccurate information about voters.

Maine law does not allow general public access to a registered voter’s contact information, but it does permit candidates, campaigns, political parties and get-out-the-vote organizations to purchase the records in its central voter registry, including names, mailing addresses, party affiliation and phone numbers and email addresses, if a voter includes that information on their voter registration application.

Biddeford City Clerk Carmen Morris said she issued a statement to voters and the City Council on Wednesday night about the issue, and the city is advising voters on social media and elsewhere that if they have already requested a ballot, they have nothing to worry about.

“Please be assured that if you have already submitted your absentee ballot request to the City Clerk’s Office, you do not need to fill out any additional forms,” Morris said in her statement to voters. “You will receive your ballot in the mail once ballots are available in early October.”

Because absentee ballots won’t be going out until early October, voters may be confused by campaign mail or texts saying their ballots haven’t been processed.

Morris said her office and those of other clerks in Maine, who run elections locally, are already processing record numbers of ballot requests. She said when duplicate requests are made, clerks still have to attach them to a previous request and document that the original request was made.

She said between 25 to 30 voters a day are filing multiple ballot requests while she and her staff field between 20 to 25 phone calls a day on average from voters with questions about campaign mail and absentee ballots.

“Everybody is still only getting one ballot,” Morris said. “But in some cases we’ve seen people make as many as four or five requests. It’s really confusing for voters and it’s unfortunate.”

Nearly 200,000 Maine voters have already requested ballots. In Portland, Jones said Thursday the clerk’s office has processed 13,771 absentee ballot requests already and had another 3,000 to 4,000 waiting to be done. Voters can request an absentee ballot online or by phone until Oct. 29.

Dunlap has estimated as many as 600,000 Maine voters will choose to cast absentee ballots in November.

“Of course we don’t want to discourage anyone voter from requesting a ballot but we also don’t want them to make multiple requests,” Jone said.

She said one mailing that went out last week had phones, “ringing off the hook.” “It’s sad because it’s some of our elderly voters and some of them have made three or four requests when we already have them in our system.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: