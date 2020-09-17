By MetroCreative

INCENTIVES TO UPGRADE Efficiency Maine offers rebates for residential and commercial energy efficiency upgrades. For more information and complete rebate and discount programs visit efficiencymaine.com Heat Pumps – Up to $1,500 dollars for two exterior units, up to $3,000 for a geothermal system

Appliances – $50 for Energy Star® certified washers and air purifiers

Biomass boilers and furnaces – Up to $6,000

Insulation – Between $100 and $1,000 depending on the project

Home renovation projects can pay numerous dividends. Renovations can have a positive effect on resale value, make homes more livable for residents and, in some ways, make homes more affordable.

Renovation projects that are intended to conserve energy can save homeowners substantial sums of money. Such projects often do not require considerable effort or even significant financial investments. But the scale of a project may have little to do with how much homeowners will save.

For example, the U.S. Department of Energy notes that a relatively effortless task like turning back a thermostat between seven and ten degrees Fahrenheit for eight hours a day can save homeowners as much as $83 per year. A more labor-intensive task like planting shade trees can save homeowners an average of between $35 and $119 annually.

When looking for ways to conserve energy around the house – and save money – homeowners may not necessarily need to commit to expensive projects. The DOE has listed some energy saving projects and what homeowners can expect to save after completing them. While each individual project might not result in jaw-dropping savings, homeowners who follow many of these recommendations may end up saving more than $1,000 per year.

Project: Install exterior low-e storm windows

What is it? Low-e windows reflect infrared heat back into a home. Such windows are coated with an ultra-thin layer of metal that improves the window’s insulation ability.

How much can I save? Homeowners who install low-e windows can save between 12 and 33 percent on their annual heating and cooling costs.

Project: Seal uncontrolled air leaks

What is it? Air leaks allow cool air in during winter months and warm air in during summer months. Caulking, sealing and weather stripping all cracks and large openings can cut back on air leaks that are costing you money. The DOE recommends hiring a contractor to seal any leaks on heating and cooling ducts.

How much can I save? Homeowners who seal uncontrolled air leaks can save between 10 and 20 percent on their annual heating and cooling costs.

Project: Plant shade trees

What is it? If you plant a deciduous tree between six and eight feet tall near your home, it will begin to shade your windows within a year of being planted. Depending on the species of the tree and the home, the shade tree will begin shading the roof within five to ten years. The DOE notes that shading is the most cost-effective way to reduce air conditioning costs.

How much can I save? Properly planted shade trees can reduce air conditioning costs by anywhere from 15 to 50 percent.

Project: Insulate the water heater tank

What is it? New water tanks are likely already insulated. But homeowners with older hot water tanks can insulate them with a water heater insulating blanket kit.

How much can I save? Insulating a water heater tank can save homeowners as much as 16 percent on their annual water heating bills.

Even the smallest DIY projects can produce big savings. More information about energy-saving home improvement projects can be found at www.energy.gov.

