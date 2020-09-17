Decry dark money and dirty politics all you want, but don’t blur the lines between Democrats and Republicans, claiming there’s no difference, as guest columnist Alice Knapp seems to do in urging a vote for U.S. senatorial candidate Lisa Savage, a progressive running as an independent (“The Cases for Savage,” The Times Record, Sept. 16). She chooses to overlook the monumental differences between the two major parties on issues of health care, climate change, economic inequality among many others. If you must, go ahead and vote your heart’s choice for Savage, but just be darn sure you check Democrat Sara Gideon as your second choice (Thank you, Rank Choice Voting). Independent progressives surely don’t want to put women’s rights in grave danger by giving Susan Collins free rein to put another Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

Eve M. Thorson,

Topsham

