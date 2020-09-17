I am sick of the out-of-state, dark money, negative political ads being run by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon‘s supporters. My favorite radio station hardly has time to play two songs between them.

They grossly misrepresent facts and pollute our airwaves. I plan to register my protest by voting for Republican Sen. Susan Collins and hope others will join me.

Roger Sproul
Augusta

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles