I am sick of the out-of-state, dark money, negative political ads being run by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon‘s supporters. My favorite radio station hardly has time to play two songs between them.

They grossly misrepresent facts and pollute our airwaves. I plan to register my protest by voting for Republican Sen. Susan Collins and hope others will join me.

Roger Sproul

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: