The First Parish Congregational Church of Pownal, completed in 1811, sits at the foot of Bradbury Mountain at the crossroads of Hallowell Road (Route 9) and Elmwood Road. The Rev. Perez Chapin was its first pastor.
This church was built by a crew headed by master carpenter Uriel Whitney, a Revolutionary War veteran who moved to West Pownal Road in North Yarmouth after the war and built a new house. He taught school in Pownal. He was active in this church and is buried in the cemetery to the right of the church.
The horse sheds were removed circa 1940, and the Center Cemetery beside the church is the oldest burial site in Pownal.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
