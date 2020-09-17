During October and November, Mid Coast–Parkview Health will host a series of drive-thru flu shot clinics in Bath, Brunswick and Topsham. Clinics will be offered every weekend in October at Mid Coast Hospital’s Parkview Campus, 329 Maine St. in Brunswick and at varying Mid Coast Medical Group practice locations. The fall 2020 drive-thru clinic schedule is available at www.midcoasthealth.com/flu.

Each year, many people die from complications of infection with seasonal flu, and even more require hospitalization which could have been prevented. Available to anyone in the community over six months of age, flu vaccinations help to prevent the spread of seasonal influenza and have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death.

“This year, getting a flu shot is especially important as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Christopher Bowe, chief medical officer of Mid Coast–Parkview Health. “This fall, we will likely be treating patients for both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time. Reducing the overall burden of respiratory illnesses is important to protect vulnerable populations at risk for severe illness, the healthcare system, and other critical infrastructure. The single best way to stop the spread of flu is to get vaccinated.”

Mid Coast–Parkview Health’s 2020 flu shot clinics are jointly offered by CHANS Home Health & Hospice and Mid Coast Medical Group. Vaccinations are offered free of charge, but donations and insurance information are accepted.

“In these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to look after your health. Getting a flu vaccine is an essential part of protecting your health and your family’s health this season and we encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” said Bowe.

Bowe added that with enhanced safety protocols in place throughout all Mid Coast–Parkview Health facilities, it is also a good time for individuals to contact their medical provider to ensure that all immunizations and preventive care needs such as mammograms, colonoscopies, immunizations, and laboratory tests are up to date.

“Maintaining the health and safety of our patients, staff, and community members is our highest priority, and each of our facilities have implemented enhanced safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

More information about Mid Coast–Parkview Health’s flu shot clinics, including guidelines on how to prepare as well as frequently asked questions, are available at www.midcoasthealth.com/flu. Information about Mid Coast Hospital’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.midcoasthealth.com/covid19.

