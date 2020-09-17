SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners’ upcoming series against the Padres has been relocated to San Diego because of air quality concerns in the Seattle area.

Seattle will be the home team for all three games of the series that begins Friday night, meaning the Padres could be in position to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 while playing as visitors in their home ballpark.

With the move, the Mariners have three home games remaining, beginning Monday against Houston.

The Mariners already had two games against the Giants moved from Seattle to San Francisco this week because of unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires. The Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a Monday doubleheader in the smoke in Seattle, and players expressed concern.

METS: Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night because of a right hamstring spasm.

Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain on Thursday and had “bounced back after yesterday’s scary moment.”

He exited after a surprisingly rough two innings that could put a wrinkle in his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award. The right-hander was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout. He allowed three earned runs for the first time this season, pushing his ERA to 2.09.

PHILLIES: Right-hander Jake Arrieta will not pitch again in the regular season because of a strained right hamstring.

Arrieta (4-4, 5.08 ERA) was injured against the Mets on Tuesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said Arrieta could return to the rotation if the Phillies make the playoffs.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3: Chicago clinched its first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat visiting Minnesota as Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning.

Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth.

José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago.

RAYS 3, ORIOLES 1: Michael Perez doubled and scored during the pivotal seventh inning, and Tampa Bay edged closer to a playoff berth by winning a doubleheader opener in Baltimore.

