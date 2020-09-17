NEW HIRES

Northern Light Mercy Hospital added certified nurse midwives Eileen Grillo, Jennifer Gilbert and Elsa Heros to its newest medical practice, Northern Light Mercy Midwives, formerly Back Cove Midwives.

Grillo, who has several years experience in obstetrics and gynecology, helped bring the specialized pregnancy and childbirth care to Mercy Hospital’s birthplace center in 1992 and spearheaded a midwife clinic for socially and financially challenged women at the hospital.

Gilbert worked for eight years as a labor and delivery nurse at Mercy Hospital, and has been practicing at Back Cove Midwives since 2007.

Heros has served on the faculties of the University of California San Francisco/San Francisco General Hospital, and the University of Southern Maine, where she ran precepts for nursing students at Mercy Hospital’s birthplace center in Portland.

Mercy Hospital also added nurse practitioner Sokharath Keller, general physician Dr. Michael D. Johnson and surgeon Dr. Peter K. Carter to its hyperbaric and wound care center, Northern Light Mercy Wound Care.

Keller, who is certified in hyperbaric medicine and earned a master’s degree in nursing from Simmons University in Boston, was most recently a provider at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Johnson completed his residency in public health and general preventative medicine at Tulane University School of Medicine and a fellowship in undersea and hyperbaric medicine from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, both in New Orleans. Johnson, who is a fellow in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine, is certified to perform fitness-to-dive examinations and advise on dive injuries, diving medicine and physiology.

Carter, who holds several licenses and certifications, completed a five-year general surgical residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland, and was most recently medical director of wound care at Wentworth Douglas Hospital/MGH in Dover, New Hampshire. Carter also practiced general surgery at York Hospital and Portsmouth (New Hampshire) Regional Hospital.

Scott Graff, a certified public accountant, has been appointed as the Diocese of Portland’s chief financial officer. Graff previously served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Crotched Mountain, a nonprofit organization in Greenfield, New Hampshire, that helps children, students and adults with disabilities achieve independence. Graff gained finance experience from other New Hampshire businesses, including Jarvis Cutting Tools of Rochester, Newspapers of New England in Concord and Concord Litho.

Brian Lee has joined Broadreach Public Relations as a client associate. Lee recently completed the WordLab apprenticeship program to earn a certificate as a public relations specialist. Lee, who has a background in print journalism and a holds a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, will provide support to senior staff and work with clients in the financial, legal and professional services industries.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader of Auburn and Scarborough has added Nykki Stevens to its team of agents at its Auburn location. Stevens, who received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of New England and a master’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Maine at Farmington, is also involved with her family’s mobile home rental business and manufactured housing transactions.

St. Mary’s Health System has added primary care doctors Hoang Dang and Diana Trofimovitch at Auburn Medical Associates.

Dang holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and earned his doctor of medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in Miramar, Florida, while Trofimovitch earned hers at Saba University School of Medicine in The Bottom, on the island of Saba in the Caribbean Netherlands. Both are accepting new patients.

Mission Broadband, a Bangor-based consulting firm, has hired Jason Gay as network engineer and project manager. Gay most recently served as senior director of IT and IP network operations at Otelco, where he worked for 24 years. Gay has worked in the telecommunications and internet service provider industries since 1996, and holds accreditations as a Cisco Certified Network Associate and Cisco Certified Design Associate.

