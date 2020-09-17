Irene Elizabeth Thomson Palmer 1945 – 2020 BATH – Irene Elizabeth Thomson Palmer, 75 of Bath, passed on August 28, 2020. She was born in Bath on March 20, 1945, the daughter of Charles R. Thomson and Edna Sanford Thomson. She was educated, raised her family and had a long career at Shaw’s Supermarket in Bath. Irene spent many years battling MS and now her battle is over and she is at peace with her husband of 21 years, Ralph R. Palmer; her parents; and all her pets that she so adored. Many thanks to Dionne Commons of Brunswick and Winship Green of Bath for the kindness, tenderness and care they all gave to Irene. She will be sadly missed by her niece, Carole Bouchard

