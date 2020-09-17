Portland – Linda Kay Leyme, 77, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on September 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of James and Helen (Shaw) Mastroluca. Linda was a graduate of Portland High School, Class of 1961.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, William; her previous husband, Joseph Daicy; two sisters, Ruth Libby and Jayne Beckwith and her mother-in-law, Verno Brohard whom she adored.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Theodore Leyme; her daughter, Kelly Romano and her husband Joseph of Westbrook; stepchildren, Tracey Osborne and her husband Troy of Nevada and Timothy Leyme of Arizona; grandchildren, Maria Romano and her partner Patrick Webber, Katrina Romano, Sierra Leyme, Jacob Leyme, Tierra Osborne and one great-grandson, Landon Leyme; a niece, Tracy Weisberg, who has played a big part of her and Kelly’s life, and her dearest friend since high school, Nancy Bickford.

Linda enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, going to dinner with her husband, and weekend visits with her daughter and granddaughters. She also cherished the great lunches she shared with her cousins, Marianne, Jeannie, Maddie and Donna.

A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at a future date. Please visit http://www.athutchins.com to view Linda’s Tribute Page or to sign her online guestbook.

Those who wish may make donations in Linda’s name to Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Road,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

