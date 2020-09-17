Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has produced numbers unmatched by any quarterback in recent years. Even with his production, Wilson has never received a vote for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick doesn’t understand why Wilson is consistently slighted when it comes to the MVP award and being listed among the league’s top quarterbacks. He has faced Wilson four times – including a Super Bowl – and has seen what Wilson is capable of as his team prepares to take on the Seahawks on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

“Honestly, I think he’s in a way underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know. But I don’t really see anybody better than this player,” Belichick told reporters Thursday morning. “This guy is a tremendous player.”

Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and threw four touchdown passes with no interceptions during the Seahawks’ 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. He has thrown 104 touchdown passes since 2017, more than any other quarterback during that span. He’s the only quarterback to throw at least 30 touchdown passes in each of the past three seasons. He threw for 11,541 yards and just 23 interceptions during those three years.

Wilson has engineered 21 fourth-quarter comebacks and 28 game-winning drives, the most of any quarterback since 2012, the year he took over as starting quarterback. He has thrown 77 of his 231 career touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Wilson has an 87-41-1 record as a starter. He has never had a losing season and has guided the Seahawks to the playoffs in seven of his first eight seasons, with two Super Bowl appearances.

“His passing numbers are extraordinary. You can put him up against anybody since he’s been in the league – literally anybody, in almost any category. His winning percentage is impressive,” Belichick told reporters. “He’s there for every game – never missed a game. He’s got a great ability to do the right thing at the right time.

“He has tremendous vision, and sees the field extremely well. I don’t think there’s a better deep-ball passer in the league, in terms of decision-making and accuracy. He attacks literally every inch of the field.”

THE SEAHAWKS are hopeful they will be able to play against the Patriots on Sunday despite the heavy smoke enveloping the Seattle area due to the ongoing wildfires in Washington.

The Seahawks practiced indoors at their facility on Wednesday, but the forecast calls for improved air quality conditions leaving Seattle Coach Pete Carroll optimistic about Sunday night’s game at CenturyLink Field.

The smoke from the wildfires was so bad in Seattle this week that the Seattle Mariners moved a two-game series against the Giants to San Francisco and a three-game series against the Padres to San Diego.

