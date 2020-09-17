The latest on the coronavirus pandemic from around the U.S. and the world.

A top World Health Organization official warned Thursday of a “very serious situation” stemming from a resurgence of the coronavirus in Europe, with cases again sharply swinging upward after having been under control for much of the summer.

“More than half of European countries have reported a greater than 10 percent increase in the last two weeks,” Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, told reporters at a briefing. The caseload in seven countries has doubled in the past two weeks, he said.

“Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region,” Kluge said. He said the rising numbers should serve as a “wake-up call for all of us” to be more vigilant about the transmission of the disease. For now, he said, the bulk of the increase has been among younger, generally more resilient portions of Europe’s population, but he said numbers for older and more vulnerable people are also increasing.

“We have fought it back before, and we can fight it back again,” he said.

BERLIN — Germany has recorded its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus infections since late April, underlining an upward trend over recent weeks.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s national disease control center, said Thursday that 2,194 new cases were reported over the past day. That is still far below the figures of over 6,000 seen at the height of the pandemic’s first wave at the beginning of April, but new cases were down to a few hundred a day between May and July.

Germany has now recorded more than 265,000 cases in total, with over 9,300 deaths. It is still in a better position than several other European countries as infections rebound in many places.

On Wednesday evening, the Robert Koch Institute added the Austrian capital, Vienna, and the Hungarian capital, Budapest, along with more regions of France, Croatia, the Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland and the Czech Republic to a long list of “risk areas” that already includes the Belgian capital, Brussels, and the whole of Spain.

People arriving from those areas must undergo a COVID-19 test and quarantine until the results are in.

Africa in talks on virus vaccine trials

JOHANNESBURG — Africa’s top public health official says the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been in talks with nine vaccine manufacturers about potential coronavirus vaccine clinical trials on the continent.

John Nkengasong says the talks include the Oxford University group that’s developing a vaccine with drug company AstraZeneca and already has a clinical trial in South Africa.

The African Union’s 54 member states want to secure more than 10 late-stage COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in Africa. They’re motivated by memories of watching millions die while years passed before affordable drugs or vaccines for diseases reached the continent of 1.3 billion people.

Health experts say COVID-19 vaccine trials must include Africans to make sure any effective vaccine can be rolled out quickly in Africa along with the rest of the world.

Nkengasong warns that a vaccine will not be a “magic bullet,” saying the world has never been able to vaccinate even 500 million people in a single year. Africa has more than 1.3 million confirmed virus cases, including more than 33,000 deaths, and new cases have slowed in recent weeks.

Australian air carrier’s seven-hour scenic ‘flight to nowhere’ sells out in 10 minutes

A seven-hour “flight to nowhere” advertised by Australian airline Qantas sold out within 10 minutes on Thursday, the carrier told Reuters.

To comply with restrictions on interstate travel, the flight will depart Sydney on Oct. 10 and return on the same day, with no stops along the way. But passengers are promised views of the Great Barrier Reef, the Uluru monolith and the Australian outback as the plane flies over the country at low altitudes.

The 134 available seats quickly vanished at prices that ranged from $787 to $3,787 in Australian dollars, the equivalent of $575 and $2,765, according to Reuters. “It’s probably the fastest-selling flight in Qantas history,” a spokeswoman for the airline said. “People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we’ll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open.”

With international trips out of the question for the conceivable future, airlines in several countries, including Japan and Taiwan, have started offering sightseeing flights as a way to make up for dramatic shortfalls in revenue. Environmental groups have raised concerns about the growing trend, pointing out that carbon emissions from air travel are a major contributing factor to the worsening climate crisis. Qantas has promised to pay for carbon offsets to alleviate the impact of the seven-hour flight, according to Reuters, but will still be burning up significant amounts of fuel for what’s hardly a necessary trip.

Last month, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said that the coronavirus pandemic had led to the worst financial climate in the company’s 100-year history and that it was unlikely that international flights would resume before summer 2021. The airline lost 4 billion Australian dollars — roughly $2.9 billion — during fiscal year 2020.

Poll workers in Missouri county told to ‘act surprised’ if confronted about lack of masks

Poll workers in one Missouri county were told that they could remove their masks during the November election — but should “act surprised” if confronted by a voter, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and other local media outlets reported.

A recruiter for the elections authority in St. Charles County, which is located in suburban St. Louis, told volunteers in a Wednesday email that they could keep their masks handy on a lanyard or dangling from one ear. But they should cover up “when a voter says something to you about not wearing a face mask or not wearing it correctly,” the notice stated.

“You may act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on,” the email said. “Wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you.”

Kurt Bahr, the county’s election director, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that the guidance had been misinterpreted, and the authority “missed the mark in what we were intending to communicate.” Previously, masks had been encouraged but not required; now, poll workers must put them on if a voter asks or otherwise mentions their absence, he said.

“The goal is to say to ‘put the mask on without arguing and then move on,’” he said. “We used the word ‘act surprised,’ but we could have said ‘act apologetic.’”

Boris Johnson warns tougher measures required to ‘protect’ the Christmas holidays

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that authorities will have to impose tougher measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and “protect’’ the Christmas holidays.

Johnson’s comments come amid reports that the government is set to impose a 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants in northern England in response to a recent jump in infections.

Writing in the Sun newspaper on Thursday, Johnson says the only way to be certain the country can enjoy Christmas “is to be tough now.’’

He says that he wants to “stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump.”

Over the past two days, opposition lawmakers criticized Johnson’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, accusing the government of lacking a cohesive plan to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

Figures released late Wednesday showed 3,991 new confirmed U.K. infections during the previous 24 hours, up from 3,105 a day earlier.

Travelers to Hawaii may bypass quarantine with a test

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s governor says that starting Oct. 15, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for the coronavirus.

Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that travelers will have to take the test within 72 hours before their flight arrives in the islands. Ige says drug store operator CVS and healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente will conduct the tests.

The state has previously delayed the start of the pre-travel testing program twice as COVID-19 cases spiked on the U.S. mainland and in Hawaii.

Leaders hope pre-travel testing will encourage tourists to return while keeping residents safe. Tourism traffic to the state has plunged more than 90% during the pandemic, closing hundreds of hotels and putting many people out of work.

