MAMARONECK, N.Y. — With plenty of golfers still on the course, Justin Thomas jumped out to the early lead at the U.S. Open at 5 under par.

Thomas arrived at No. 18 tied with Patrick Reed, who had already finished a round at 4 under that included a double bogey and a hole in one. But Thomas made a 25-foot putt for birdie on the last hole to move into the lead by himself.

Thomas had one bogey and six birdies, including three in a row over Nos. 9, 10 and 11. He was playing with Tiger Woods, who also birdied three straight holes while making the turn but then finished up with three bogeys and a double in the last six holes. Woods finished with a 3-over 73.

Reed salvaged his round after taking a double-bogey on the fifth hole. He rallied with a birdie on No. 6 and then one-hopped his tee shot into the cup for a hole in one on the seventh. Three more birdies on the back nine left him at minus-4.

Rory McIlroy was in third at minus-3.

Amateur Davis Thompson was among the first to tee off and, for a time, was the leader through 13 holes. Thompson birdied Nos. 6, 7, 8 and 11 to drop to 4 under. He finished his round at 1 under.

Thompson was an All-American at Georgia and a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus Award given to the top player in college golf. He qualified as the No. 3 player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and is making his U.S. Open debut.

No amateur has won the tournament since Johnny Goodman in 1933.

