BIDDEFORD — The University of New England has been named by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s best institutions for an undergraduate college degree, according to a press release by the university. An education services company, The Princeton Review recently released its annual college guide, “The Best 386 Colleges,” which includes UNE for the sixth consecutive year.

The company selected institutions of higher education based on information from school administrators as well as surveys of 143,000 college students in universities and colleges throughout the U.S., who shared their views on their schools’ professors, administrators, school services, campus cultures, and other aspects of student life. In its profile of UNE, the guide notes the university’s location, preparation for careers in health care and sciences, experiential learning, small class size, personalized attention from professors, and friendly atmosphere as attributes noted by surveyed students.

UNE President James Herbert said that inclusion in the guide is especially welcome news as the university prepares for the resumption of full-scale campus operations following a spring term disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you look at the facets of UNE that students who took The Princeton Review survey praise most, you’ll see that many of them are the very same aspects of the on-campus experience that our students have said they are so eager to return to,” he said. “Our emphasis on hands-on learning, whether it be through internships, research, or class- and field-work; our coastal location; the on-campus atmosphere – these things are difficult or even impossible to duplicate remotely. So it is very gratifying to see these special characteristics of UNE highlighted by the Princeton Review and to know that in just a few short days, we will be welcoming our students back on campus to enjoy those very same characteristics that make the UNE experience so exceptional.”

UNE’s Vice President of University Admissions Scott Steinberg said that the acknowledgement by The Princeton Review is a great honor and a testament to UNE’s ability to persevere through challenging times.

“Inclusion in The Princeton Review’s best colleges list is always a significant achievement for colleges and universities,” he remarked. “This is our sixth consecutive year on the list, and it is noteworthy that we are sustaining this level of excellence year after year, particularly during these difficult times for institutions of higher education.”

“Our faculty and professional staff take great pride in the first-rate experiences we provide to our students,” he added. “We are very pleased that UNE continues to be ranked among the very best schools in the country, an affirmation of UNE’s ongoing strength in which we can all be proud.”

Only about 14 percent of the country’s 2,800 four-year colleges are profiled in the “Best Colleges” guide, one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications. The current issue is the 29th annual edition of the guide.

