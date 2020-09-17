MANCHESTER — A Winthrop woman died in a crash Wednesday when her truck veered off the road and crashed into a YMCA building, police said.

Holly A. Wright, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Granite Hill Road crash, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials believe she experienced a medical problem, leading to the single-vehicle crash.

According to police, Wright was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup truck south on Granite Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck the YMCA building. The collision damaged one wall and the siding of the building.

The crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday. Winthrop Ambulance Service, Manchester Fire Department and Hallowell Fire Department assisted at the accident scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated.

