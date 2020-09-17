MANCHESTER — A Winthrop woman died in a crash Wednesday when her truck veered off the road and crashed into a YMCA building, police said.

Holly A. Wright, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Granite Hill Road crash, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials believe she experienced a medical problem, leading to the single-vehicle crash.

According to police, Wright was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup truck south on Granite Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck the YMCA building. The collision damaged one wall and the siding of the building.

Ranae L’Italien, chief executive officer of the Kennebec Valley YMCA, for which the Manchester facility is a satellite operation, said “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

She said that because the building is operating at decreased hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no members and only minimal staff at the building at the time of the accident.

The facility was closed Thursday so the YMCA could clean up and assess the damage to the building. It is expected to reopen Friday, for regular hours of 8 a.m. to noon.

L’Italien said the building sustained minimal damage, none of which impacted the structural integrity of the building. She said the YMCA working with its insurance company to estimate the cost of the damage.

The crash was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday. Winthrop Ambulance Service, Manchester Fire Department and Hallowell Fire Department assisted at the accident scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

