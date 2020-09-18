The morning of Aug. 27, 1747, was no different than any other for 16-year-old William Bolton of New Marblehead. He started off the day on his family’s farm doing his morning chores, including milking the cows, collecting eggs for his mother’s biscuits and splitting some wood for the fireplace. After a hearty breakfast of warm porridge and beer, he was to go fishing for supper with his good friend, William Maxfield.

It was a bright summer day as the boys made their way towards the river to begin their fishing excursion. Little did young William Bolton know at the time, but he was about to embark on the adventure of his lifetime.

The two young men had not gotten too far when they were attacked by a band of 20 to 30 Native Americans. Maxfield was able to hold some of them off with his rifle until he was wounded in the shuffle. Hearing the shots, men from the settlement came to the aid of the boys and chased the attackers away, but not before the native warriors had taken Bolton as their prisoner.

This began a treacherous trek through the wilderness into the wilds of the Canadian frontier where young Bolton was sold to a French naval officer who took him onboard a frigate as his servant. While at sea, the frigate was captured by a British vessel and Bolton found himself with a new master, a Lt. Wallace who was commandeering the British ship.

Working as a captain’s boy on a sailing ship was a whole new experience for the teenager. He soon found himself helping the ship’s cook in the galley, preparing meals and serving them to the captain and the crew. He quickly learned how to swab the decks, and on pleasant days he might be asked to be on watch at the helm. He also acted as Wallace’s errand boy.

One day, according to Frederick H. Dole in his book “A History of Windham Maine,” Wallace handed Bolton a pound of tea he had brought with him from England. This was of the finest quality and the captain was anxious for a nice warm cup on a chilly day. Bolton had never made tea before, but did not want to show his ignorance. Remembering watching his mother make herbal tea at home, he poured the entire contents of the pound bag into a kettle of water and set it on the fire to warm. Shortly thereafter, there was a big explosion in the galley as the lid blew off the tea kettle, sending tea leaves exploding all over the room. It created quite a mess, no less scaring the cook right out of his skivvies.

The lieutenant was furious. His anger was so great that he ordered that Bolton be whipped for his foolishness. When the French captain heard of the punishment, he asked for a word Wallace. He told Wallace he didn’t think the boy would do something malicious, as it was not in his nature. This gave Wallace pause and he questioned Bolton, asking him if he had ever made tea before. When William told him of watching his mother make herb tea at home, Wallace burst into laughter and the young cabin boy was forgiven.

Bolton’s adventure at sea continued until the British ship arrived in the port of Boston. While there, the captain of a coasting vessel from Falmouth (now Portland) heard Bolton’s story and appealed to the governor of Massachusetts for Bolton’s release. This was quickly granted and Bolton happily boarded the ship bound for the harbor of Falmouth and home.

There was much celebration and jubilation when young Bolton returned to his family’s homestead in New Marblehead full of stories of captivity and his seafaring experiences. The young man resumed his life on the farm where he continued learning the trade from his father. When William Bolton grew into manhood, he became a prominent Windham farmer in his own right.

Haley Pal is a Windham resident and an active member of the Windham Historical Society. She can be contacted at [email protected]

