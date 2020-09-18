I noticed several letters in the local papers regarding the careless rudeness of bicyclists in the area. Having experienced several negative encounters I want to add my concerns to the list.

Yesterday while walking my dogs in Millcreek Park between Ocean Street and Cottage Road, I counted 13 bicyclists coming towards me from behind. Not one of those riders rang a bell or called out “On your right.” This is an unsettling phenomenon I have observed many times. None of the riders seem to have taken instruction regarding notifying pedestrians of their approach. I have narrowly escaped destruction on the walkway along Willard Beach on numerous occasions and have had to leap out of the way of oncoming or passing bike enthusiasts who assumed they had the right of way. Last, but not least, I have, on two separate occasions, had to step off the sidewalk into the street (with my dogs) to escape bicyclists riding towards me on the sidewalk.

These WALKways are pedestrian routes. I have always tolerated the bicycles in the interest of supporting outdoor activities. But I am becoming more and more anxious about walking around South Portland because of the dangerous behavior of the bicycle crowd.

Barbara Dee

South Portland

