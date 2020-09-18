Anne Carney is the only candidate in District 29 who has a decades-long, decades-deep experience of our community and its values. That long experience is essential to meeting the crises in healthcare, environment, employment and education we now face.

Anne’s commitment to public service is evident in her long record of volunteerism: in contributing to our public school sports and education programs, in leading efforts to conserve and protect our environment and in providing pro bono legal services for eight years to low-income Mainers facing employment issues.

I’ve known Anne for decades and I trust that her hope to transition from the state House to the state Senate is a reflection of her commitment to the well-being of the community she has lived in, volunteered in, and represented for over 30 years. Let’s vote to continue Democratic candidate Anne Carney’s representation of our values and aspirations!

Georgia Deveres

South Portland

