I am writing in support of Yvette Meunier for Topsham’s Board of Selectmen. Yvette is dedicated to serving Topsham. She is collaborative and hardworking. Yvette helped to spearhead the local plastic bag and Styrofoam ban. When the Select Board stonewalled this effort, Yvette worked tirelessly to get hundreds of signatures for the bag and Styrofoam ordinances. She championed the solar ordinance and saw it through the planning process. Yvette has a master’s degree in public policy from USM’s Muskie School. She served our community on the Water District Board for six years. Yvette believes in science and understands the threat of climate change. She will bring youthful energy and the kind of leadership our community deserves.

Robin Brooks

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: