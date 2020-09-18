I read almost every day the discussion over whether Sen. Susan Collins is still a moderate.

Yes, she has cast more votes against the Republican majority than most other senators in her party, but please look at the times when she did so. She votes that way only when she has permission from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, when he doesn’t need her vote to push his one-sided agenda. She then gets to cast herself as a moderate with his blessing.

Please look at the times when it really mattered and judge whether she deserves the mantle of “most moderate.”

Joe Bates
Falmouth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles