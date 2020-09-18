Much like so-called “conservatives,” so-called “liberal leftist” Democrats are police and firefighters, we serve in the military and work in hospitals, schools and homes. We’re not losers or suckers. We’re workers, customers, family. We go to church and even own guns! The inflamed campaign media and hysterical politicians suggesting otherwise are un-American.
Together, we could make a plan to stop COVID-19, stop fires ravaging the West Coast, improve police safety and training, adapt to climate change. Or, as Joe Biden did, we could plan to defeat cancer. (See then-Vice President Biden’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative.)
But when we’re divided, we don’t solve problems well.
Donald Trump’s wild claim that Democratic neighbors are evil lunatics is undermining our community. United we stand. We’re neighbors. We must grow love and mutual understanding between neighbors. I’m voting for Sara Gideon for senator and Joe Biden for president because they understand that.
Jenny Ruth Yasi
Freeport
