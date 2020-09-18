I write in support of Democrat Eloise Vitelli for state Senate representing District 23, Sagadahoc County and Dresden. Eloise has been one of the dynamic leaders of the Legislature who are restoring Maine’s reputation for good government following its systematic destruction by the previous administration.

Some of the most important things she has helped accomplish have been rebuilding Maine’s health system by expanding Medicaid, increasing transparency in drug pricing, rebuilding the Department of Health and Human Services and supporting local residents and small businesses. As a result, Maine leads the country in combating the coronavirus.

Eloise is my neighbor in Arrowsic, and I have long marveled at how she moderates our annual town meeting with a combination of cool efficiency and warm humor that serve her well in leading us through perilous times. She has also been instrumental in helping us get USDA funding to bring high-speed broadband to Arrowsic.

In such challenging times, we simply cannot afford to return to the indifference of the previous failed administration. Please join me in voting for Vitelli for state Senate.

Tom Spear

Arrowsic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: