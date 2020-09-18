Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injured knee.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that rookie running back Darrynton Evans also will miss his second straight game with an injured hamstring.

Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving in 2019. He played in the Titans’ win in Denver on Monday night, but he was limited in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday.

Corey Davis, the Titans’ other starting receiver, practiced fully Friday after being limited Thursday by a hamstring that had him on the injury report last week. Davis played and led the Titans with seven catches for 101 yards.

JETS: Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for New York’s game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers because of a hamstring injury.

Crowder’s absence is a big blow to Sam Darnold and the offense, which struggled despite the receiver having seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss at Buffalo last Sunday.

“We’ll have to make some adjustments,” Coach Adam Gase said Friday.

Crowder, who led the Jets last season with a career-high 78 catches, was listed on the team’s injury report last week with a hamstring issue but practiced fully and played.

Gase said Crowder was running earlier this week and “kind of pulled up.” He was limited at practice Wednesday, but sat out Thursday and Friday.

BILLS: Buffalo will be without two of its starting linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have been ruled out by Coach Sean McDermott after both were injured in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

Edmunds, Buffalo’s Pro Bowl middle linebacker, is out with a right shoulder injury. Milano, a starter on the outside, is out with a hamstring injury. Milano had a leaping interception for Buffalo in the season-opening win over the Jets.

McDermott did not rule out the possibility of one or both players going on injured reserve.

“Too early to tell at this point,” McDermott said.

PACKERS: Kenny Clark won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings, leaving Green Bay without its best defensive lineman.

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Clark wouldn’t be playing in the team’s home opener.

“I know he’s doing everything in his power to be back as quickly as possible, but he won’t able to play this weekend,” LaFleur said.

THURSDAY NIGHT’S GAME: Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two scores and 124 yards and the Cleveland Browns gave Coach Kevin Stefanski his first NFL victory by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 on the NFL’s 100th birthday.

Mayfield connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a 43-yard scoring pass in the first half, and the Browns (1-1) rebounded from an atrocious performance last week in Baltimore, where they were roughed up 38-6 by the Ravens and looked mostly inept in Stefanski’s debut.

Things went much more smoothly against the Bengals (0-2) and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who threw three TD passes and showed incredible poise in just his second game. Burrow’s third TD pass – a 9-yarder to Tyler Boyd with 43 seconds left – pulled the Bengals within five, but the Browns recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Mayfield made it a priority to get the ball early to Beckham, who had only three catches for 22 yards in the opener. Beckham finished with four catches for 74 yards. Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for 219 yards and one interception. Kareem Hunt had a TD catch, ran for a score and rushed for 86 yards for Cleveland.

Burrow finished 37 of 61 for 316 yards.

