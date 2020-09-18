Aurora “Nora” (Atienza) Alexander 1941 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Aurora “Nora” A. Alexander, 79, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at The Lamp Memory Care Center in Lisbon. She was born Feb. 1, 1941 in the Philippines to Marciano and Juanita (Cayanan) Atienza. Nora came to the United States in the early 1960s and became a naturalized citizen. She had lived in various places in the U.S. before settling in Brunswick. Nora is survived by her children, Alan Alexander of Bangor, Alex Alexander and his wife Carolyn of Brunswick, Atina E. Davis and her husband Ray of Lyman and Ann Marie Kirby and her husband Ron of Texas; grandchildren, Jesse Ray Davis Jr., Caitlyn Alexander, Kristi Carney, Kyle Alexander, Sean Davis and Hannah Kirby; great-grandchildren, Miles Ray Davis, Madison and Allison Carney, Kayden and Cameron Davis. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

