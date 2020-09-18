BIDDEFORD – Philip Louis Beaudette Jr., 92, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Philip was the son of Philip Louis and Anne (Courtois) Beaudette. He was born and raised in Biddeford, where he attended local schools. Phil excelled academically and athletically at Biddeford High. He was invited to a tryout with baseball’s New York Giants, but declined.

He married the love of his life, Dolores J. Valliere, also of Biddeford, on April 10, 1948, and missed her painfully after her death in 2013.

Phil and Dolly spent all their time together raising four boys. The family enjoyed gathering at the Fortunes Rocks home of Phil’s parents, vacations at Granny Kent Pond, and trips to Washington, D.C. The couple’s greatest adventure was the fulfillment of Phil’s lifelong dream to visit Ireland, a trip that also included London and Paris. Both Phil and Dolly were avid golfers and longtime members at Dutch Elm Golf Course. He was a college and high school basketball official for many years and was widely respected. He was proud to have been instrumental in the founding of the West Biddeford Little League, and grateful that the Cubs and Red Sox each finally won a World Series in his lifetime.

Phil worked for Jordan’s Meats in Portland and made wonderful friends in his 33 years there, retiring as production manager in 1989.

His greatest joy was his grandchildren. “Papa” was always ready with a knee to sit on, story to tell, or book to read.

In addition to his wife Dolores, he was predeceased by one granddaughter, Heather.

He is survived by his sons: Richard and his wife Mary, of Alexandria, Va.; Stephen and his wife Ann Marie, of Biddeford; Michael and his wife Janet, of Biddeford; and Robert, of Biddeford. Also by five grandchildren, Adrienne, Andrew, Michelle, Nicole and Kaitlyn and six great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Biddeford. To view Philip’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Phil’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital.

