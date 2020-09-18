Philip R. Sherwood 1938 – 2020 PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Philip R. Sherwood passed away in Florida on Aug. 23, 2020. He was born in Gardiner on Oct. 12, 1938. He grew up in Yarmouth where he learned to drive big rigs by working for the Town of Yarmouth, and graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1957. He joined the Army in 1962 and served until 1964. Driving big rig trucks was his passion. He was predeceased by his parents, Clive N. Sherwood and Ruth (Rensby) Sherwood; brothers, Donald Sherwood, Harold Sherwood, Gordon Sherwood, sister, Gloria Young; and second wife, Wanita Burton. He is survived by brothers, Eugene Sherwood, Earle Sherwood, sister, Sally (Sherwood) Stowell and her companion Kevin Brown, sister-in-law, Sylvia Sherwood; first wife, Linda (Lane) Read and husband Martin Read; daughter, Tanya (Sherwood) Oliver, son-in-law Todd Oliver, son, David Sherwood, daughter-in-law Licia Sherwood; third wife, Beverly Brown, divorced but remained forever companions; stepsons, Ernie MacArthur and Darren Brown, stepdaughter, Heidi Brown; step-granddaughter, Georgia Brown; stepniece, Shelley Palmer and her fiancé Dallas Beckwith; and many nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews.

