Amelia Levesque, a 2016 Scarborough High school graduate, recently graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree, Magna Cum Laude, in Civil Engineering. She will return to to the institute for the fall semester to complete her master’s degree in Structures.
