TENNIS

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 14th straight year with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory over Filip Krajinovic in Rome.

Djokovic, a four-time Italian Open champion, needed 1 hour, 28 minutes to win the first set on a day when temperatures scored to 90 degrees.

In the women’s tournament, top-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis’ restart with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Baylor’s season opener against Houston, scheduled less than a week ago, was one of two Bowl Subdivision games postponed Friday – the day before before they were supposed to play.

Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern was postponed earlier in the day, following the results of FAU’s COVID-19 testing Thursday. In both cases, the schools involved said they would try to find make-up dates.

Baylor said it was unable to meet COVID-19 roster thresholds set by the Big 12. The school did not provide specifics on the players or positions affected by the coronavirus or the number of players who were quarantined due to contact tracing.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the event will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

Dates have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.

This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

SOCCER

CLUB WORLD CUP: The Club World Cup is unlikely to take place in December as scheduled because of the pandemic disruption that delayed the crowning of continental champions, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

The seven-club competition was due to be staged for a second consecutive year by Qatar as part of preparations for the Gulf nation hosting the World Cup in 2022.

GERMANY: The new Bundesliga began with eight-time defending champion Bayern Munich routing Schalke 8-0 in an empty stadium.

Serge Gnabry scored a hat trick, and newcomer Leroy Sane notched a goal and two assists.

MLS: Argentinian player Gonzalo Higuain signed with Inter Miami, a day after the 32-year-old forward terminated his contract with Italian champion Juventus.

Higuain signed as a designated player whose salary largest is not counted under the league’s salary cap.

