BATH — St. Mary Church will host a yard sale on Oct. 10, with bargains filling two garages.
The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church’s parking lot, 144 Lincoln St. in Bath. A rain date has been set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 10.
Shoppers are asked to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance from other shoppers or vendors. For more information, contact Treva Masulaitis at 443-5389.
