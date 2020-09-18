Unum is laying off 30 employees in Portland as part of a broad restructuring effort as the insurer adapts to changes in the marketplace.

The company, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said Friday that it is laying off 120 employees across the country. In addition to Maine and Tennessee, Unum has major operations in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Columbia, South Carolina, and 40 field offices across the U.S. The layoffs do not affect Unum’s international operations, the company said.

A company spokeswoman said the layoffs are related to an ongoing. company-wide restructuring and streamlining effort. She said Unum is beefing up services such as leave management for companies, new group voluntary benefits and also its relatively new dental and vision insurance packages.

Unum also is making additional investments in digital services, she said.

As a result to those shifts, which began early this year, Unum has hired about 200 employees in Portland and 1,000 company-wide. Unum employs about 3,000 workers in Maine and 10,000 worldwide.

Laid-off workers have received 60 days’ notice and their benefits will be covered through the end of November, the spokeswoman said. Those laid off also will be offered career transition services, she said.

Unum was created through the 1999 merger of Portland-based Unum and Chattanooga-based The Provident Companies.

