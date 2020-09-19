Every election cycle, Susan Collins’ media campaign touts her as the most moderate and bipartisan Republican of the Senate.
Collins may vote against her party in a subcommittee, when her vote doesn’t really matter. However, her final and consistent voting behavior is firmly aligned with the right wing and the obstructive Mitch McConnell-Donald Trump tribe.
In the face of truly offensive Republican behavior, she uses moderate but empty words. For example, she states that Trump “has learned” from being impeached, or more recently, in response to Trump’s obscenely abdicating pandemic leadership, Collins says he has an “uneven” record. When in fact, the lockstep McConnell-Trump Congress has clearly shown they have absolutely no regard for the democratic process.
Republican leadership shuts down any possibility of bipartisan legislation. A moderate would be acceptable in this environment. An authentic moderate Maine senator would occasionally vote with the minority Democrats to ensure passage.
Susan Collins is, unfortunately, no moderate.
Douglas Lynch
Portland
-
