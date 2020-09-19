I used to give Republican Sen. Susan Collins the benefit of the doubt, but she’s changed and she no longer answers even simple questions. At last Friday’s debate, she was asked where she stands on President Trump’s re-election, but she refused to answer. It’s a reasonable question, and Mainers deserve a straight answer.

Here in Maine, we used to think of Collins as the moderate senator, who would work with both parties. But now, we know she voted with Trump 94 percent of the time in 2017 and 2018. During the same period, she even voted to confirm all of Trump’s judicial nominees – including those deemed “unqualified” by the American Bar Association. That doesn’t sound very moderate, does it? It’s clear Collins stands only for what’s politically expedient for her, and right now, that’s supporting President Trump.

I want my senator to hold principles, and not just side with whoever can offer them the best chances of re-election. That’s why I plan to vote for Democrat Sara Gideon. She isn’t afraid to speak out about changes that need to happen in Washington. While speaker of the Maine House, she has worked across party lines to pass important legislation for Mainers. Sara Gideon is someone we can rely on to do what’s right, and not cave in to presidential pressure.

Steve LaRose

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: