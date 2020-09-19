After subscribing to Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for more than 30 years, I canceled my subscription today. I did so with a heavy heart.

For me, this U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publication was always the gold-standard authority for information about public health issues in our country. But it has become increasingly clear that scientific research and reporting in America is now infected with politics.

I sadly came to this realization after reading multiple accounts about efforts by political appointees to lean on the CDC to influence the reporting of data pertaining to the coronavirus and COVID-19.

The last straw for me was the Sept. 12 New York Times article “Political appointees meddled in CDC’s ‘holiest of the holy’ health reports,” by Noah Weiland, Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Abby Goodnough. It was bone-chilling to read of the extent to which this administration is attempting to control what should be an apolitical scientific narrative.

As a taxpayer, I expect a taxpayer-funded publication like the MMWR to be an objective and reliable source of information for the public.

What are Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins doing specifically to regain the public’s trust in matters of scientific research and reporting?

Janine Gleason

Portland

