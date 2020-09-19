The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 30 cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional death, ending a week where case numbers spiked in connection with outbreaks in York and Oxford counties.

Sixteen cases had been detected at the ND Paper mill in Oxford County as of Friday. In York County, the superintendent of schools in Sanford moved Sanford High School and the Sanford Regional Technical Center to distance learning for all students after a person connected with the high school tested positive.

Maine’s cumulative cases rose to 5,035 on Saturday. Of those, 4,522 have been confirmed by testing and 513 are considered probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

One hundred thirty-nine people have died with COVID-19 in Maine. Information about the person reported deceased on Saturday wasn’t immediately available from the Maine CDC.

Subtracting the number of people who have recovered – 4,346 – and died, there were 550 active cases on Saturday.

A rash of outbreaks in York County has driven case numbers higher in recent weeks. More outbreaks were reported this past week, including three cases at Baker Co. in Sanford and four cases at the Elks Lodge in Sanford.

As of Friday, case counts had grown at other Sanford social clubs. There were 12 cases at the American Legion, 10 at the Lafayette Social Club and 10 at the Sanford VFW.

An Aug. 31 funeral reception at the Sanford American Legion is believed to be the source of that outbreak, but the others remain under investigation.

Also on Friday, Inland Hospital in Waterville quarantined 10 members of its staff who came into contact with a patient later discovered to have COVID-19.

The hospital, part of the 10-hospital Northern Light Health network, declined to give further details, including any information on how so many employees were potentially exposed.

County by county in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 674 COVID-19 cases in Androscoggin, 41 in Aroostook, 2,273 in Cumberland, 58 in Franklin, 53 in Hancock, 205 in Kennebec, 35 in Knox, 39 in Lincoln, 114 in Oxford, 252 in Penobscot, eight in Piscataquis, 64 in Sagadahoc, 85 in Somerset, 73 in Waldo, 15 in Washington, and 1,045 in York.

By age, 10.7 percent of patients were under 20, while 16.9 percent were in their 20s, 15.3 percent were in their 30s, 14.5 percent were in their 40s, 16.3 percent were in their 50s, 11.5 percent were in their 60s, 7.6 percent were in their 70s, and 7.3 percent were 80 or over.

Women still make up a slight majority of cases, at just over 51 percent.

Updated hospital capacity information wasn’t yet available Saturday morning.

Around the world on Saturday, there were 30.5 million known cases of COVID-19 and more than 952,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States had 6.7 million cases and more than 198,000 deaths.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: