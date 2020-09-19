TENNIS

Less than two weeks after getting defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic lost his cool again midway through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer in the quarterfinals in Rome.

When Djokovic was broken at love to even the second set at 3-3, he slammed his racket to the red clay in anger and received a warning from the chair umpire.

Aiming for his fifth title in Rome, Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be Casper Ruud, who eliminated local favorite Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in a match that lasted 2 hours, 57 minutes.

In the women’s tournament, top-seeded Simona Halep reached the last four when opponent Yulia Putintseva retired midway through their match because of a lower back injury.

Halep next plays Garbine Muguruza, who required more than two hours to eliminate U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

SOCCER

GERMANY: American midfielder Gio Reyna scored his first Bundesliga goal to help Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 in its league opener.

Reyna, 17, played a one-two combination with Jude Bellingham, also 17, and fired a shot past keeper Yann Sommer in the 35th minute.

Some 9,300 fans attended the game – the first time Dortmund has had supporters since coronavirus restrictions began in March.

ENGLAND: Manchester United was well off the pace in its first Premier League game of the season, losing 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »