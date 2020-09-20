“I am reading “A Suitable Boy” by Vikram Seth. I bought it years ago when I was living in London – a multi-generational family saga of post-partition, 1950s India. I know, it sounds like an unlikely choice – but it’s also the single longest book I own – at 1,474 pages, it’s a good 130 pages longer than “War and Peace” (which I also have read). I just wanted something immersive and, well, transportative – to pick me up and take me somewhere away from the pandemic – and to keep me there for as long as possible. After nearly two months, I am on page 1,435 and wish it could go on forever, or at least until the vaccine.” – DAN KONIGSBURG, Portland
