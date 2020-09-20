Cover courtesy of HarperCollins

“I am reading “A Suitable Boy” by Vikram Seth. I bought it years ago when I was living in London – a multi-generational family saga of post-partition, 1950s India. I know, it sounds like an unlikely choice – but it’s also the single longest book I own – at 1,474 pages, it’s a good 130 pages longer than “War and Peace” (which I also have read). I just wanted something immersive and, well, transportative – to pick me up and take me somewhere away from the pandemic – and to keep me there for as long as possible. After nearly two months, I am on page 1,435 and wish it could go on forever, or at least until the vaccine.” – DAN KONIGSBURG, Portland

What are you reading?

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues and calls for social change erupt. Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles