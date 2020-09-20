PORTLAND — Starting this week, Portland’s Public Health Division is offering no-cost flu vaccines at clinics throughout the city.
Clinics will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Monument Square and on Monday, Oct. 5, from noon to 6 p.m. in Room 24 at City Hall via the Myrtle Street entrance.
Additional clinics will be set up at area businesses, Portland Housing Authority sites, homeless shelters and assisted living facilities.
