PORTLAND — Starting this week, Portland’s Public Health Division is offering no-cost flu vaccines at clinics throughout the city.

Clinics will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Monument Square and on Monday, Oct. 5, from noon to 6 p.m. in Room 24 at City Hall via the Myrtle Street entrance.

Additional clinics will be set up at area businesses, Portland Housing Authority sites, homeless shelters and assisted living facilities.

