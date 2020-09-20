On Sept. 10, the Editorial Board wrote “Our View: Advocate’s death is a tragic reminder.” I feared how Jesse Harvey’s life and work would be portrayed when news of his death surfaced. What I found was a level of understanding, and I was grateful that the spirit of Jesse’s work was plainly explained for those who did not know him personally.

Those who engage in harm reduction work know that efforts are often mischaracterized. Those who are unfamiliar with the concept often misunderstand that the premise of harm reduction is to help people who use drugs do so in ways that recognize the value of their lives as valid without qualifiers. You wrote, “If the autopsy confirms that he died of an overdose, the way he died should not overshadow the work that he started.” And therein lies a call to action: Jesse’s work must be carried on.

People regularly practice harm reduction: We wear seat belts and helmets, we check the internal temperature of foods and look both ways before crossing streets. Practicing harm reduction regarding substance use is equally uncomplicated. I know where and how members of my communities can access syringe exchange services and obtain safer sex supplies. I know how to administer naloxone and regularly carry it. I meet people as they are and treat them with dignity.

These practices can be the difference between life and death. I invite you to join me in helping move Jesse’s work forward – our communities will continue to become stronger when you do.

Kris Pitts

Lewiston

