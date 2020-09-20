Sunday River Brewing Co., Bethel (3 citations)

Petrillo’s, Freeport

The Brass Compass Cafe, Rockland

Big Moose Inn, Millinocket

Sportsman’s Kitchen and Keg, Sebago

River Lanes, Bethel

Beth’s Kitchen Cafe, Bridgton

Bru-Thru Coffee Shack, Cumberland Center

Tri-City Pizza, Bangor

Loon Lodge Inn, Rangeley

Rick’s Cafe, Naples

Ruby’s Wood Grill, York

Mac’s Grill, Auburn

45th Parallel Woodfired Grille, Oquossoc

Town and Lake Motel, Rangeley

Shelby’s Deli, Oakland

Source: Maine Department of Health and Human Services

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, maine businesses, maine department of health and human services
Related Stories
Latest Articles