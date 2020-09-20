PORTLAND – Helen Josephine Ricci-Guimond died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020 due to heart failure. She was born in Portland, on Nov. 16, 1945 to James and Julia Ricci of Hampshire Street. She was the youngest of eight children.

After attending Cathedral School, Helen worked at Amato’s on India Street for over 20 years. During that time she met and married her husband, Paul Guimond. They shared their lives together living in Hollis Center until Paul’s death in 2015. Shortly after, Helen moved back to Portland to be closer to her sisters.

Helen loved to cook, bake, sew and craft. She was an avid collector of beautiful things that brought her joy. She enjoyed long drives with her husband and shopping.

Although Helen was a quiet and shy woman, she was never at a loss for words once you started a conversation with her. She will be sincerely missed by her family and friends.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Paul Guimond; and her sisters, Ann Guimond, Mary Ricci, Ursla Carson and Delores Sylvester.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Butts, and brothers, James Ricci and Patrick Ricci; also, Peggy West, her best friend and soul sister since grade school.

Helen was especially thankful to her nephew, Joseph Carson for always being there to help her, and her husband Paul. When Helen called, Joe was always there to attend to the task.

There will be a mass at the Cathedral Chapel Thursday Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at Calvary Cemetery.

