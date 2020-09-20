EAST MILLINOCKET – On Sept. 11, 2020, Linda spread her wings and joined the heavenly choir that was praising the NYPD and NYFD heroes of 19 years earlier. She was that kind of woman! Always the champion of the oppressed and the victims of disaster, Linda lived a Life of Service. Her proudest moments were spent volunteering for missionary trips with her Church and she physically went to places such as Louisiana (after Hurricane Katrina) Romania, Honduras, Guatemala, and Peru, to do whatever she could to help the relieve the suffering of others. At home in Maine, she befriended and “drove the bus” in obtaining services for refugees of violence in Iraq, Burundi, Rwanda, and many other war-torn countries.

Linda was born in New Brunswick, Canada on Jan. 28, 1947, and was adopted by Mildred and George Harris of Saco. She attended Saco schools and graduated in 1966.

In the 1970s Linda decided to get a real estate license and never looked back. She started her career working as a sales agent at American Realty in South Portland. Over time she managed several real estate offices, founded her own agency (several in fact) and eventually finished her career focusing mostly on commercial real estate. She retired after 40 years as a Life Member of the National Association of Realtors. As her health declined in 2011, she moved to her retirement home in East Millinocket.

Linda was predeceased by her adoptive parents; a sister, Shirley Weeks; a newborn daughter; and many devoted friends.

She is survived by her son, Dana; her foster sisters, Christine Clark of Saco and Cathleen Clark of Rhode Island; and many nieces and a nephew.

Per her request, there will be no funeral service but in honor of Linda, Pay a Good Deed Forward or adopt a pet who needs a home. Godspeed.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous