SOUTH PORTLAND – Margaret Edith Leighton 93, formerly of Gray, died Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 at Pinnacle Health and Rehab, formerly The South Portland Nursing Home where she had been a resident since April 2018.

She was born in Portland on Jan. 10, 1927, the daughter of William P. and Lillian M. Bickford.

Edith attended Auburn schools, and graduated from Edward Little High School. She began her career as a bookkeeper at the age of 14 for Jimmy’s Gas Station in Auburn. She was particularly fond of her position in the office at King’s Dept. Store in Falmouth for several years, and spent the last 10 years before her retirement in the office at The Maine Turnpike Authority in Portland.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband of 67 years, Irving N. Leighton Jr., until his death in January 2014. They acquired many friends along the way. She especially enjoyed good times with family and friends. Edith was a member of the West Falmouth Baptist Church.

Edith is survived by her children, Donna L. McLaughlin and son-in-law, Carl McLaughlin, and Gary I. Leighton and daughter-in-law, Eleanor Leighton; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pinnacle Health and Rehab for their excellent care and compassion.

In concern for the safety of family and friends there will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to:

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or any animal shelter of your choice

